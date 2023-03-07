Cleveland St women win 1st Horizon League tourney since 2010

Cleveland State (30-4), which played in its second straight tournament championship game, will make the program’s third appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Vikings snapped a two-game losing streak against Green Bay this season after falling 82-65 on Jan. 14 and 64-49 on Feb. 23.

Deja Williams had a personal 7-0 run to put Cleveland State ahead for good with 6:15 left in the second quarter. The Vikings led 34-28 at halftime and Destiny Leo sank a contested 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer to extend the lead to 49-39.