Cleveland State and FGCU play in CBI Tournament matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State and FGCU play in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Vikings have gone 15-7 against Horizon League opponents, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. Cleveland State ranks seventh in the Horizon League in rebounding with 30.8 rebounds. Dylan Arnett leads the Vikings with 7.2 boards.

The Eagles are 13-6 in ASUN play. FGCU has a 9-12 record against opponents over .500.

Cleveland State's average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Cleveland State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Smith is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 15.0 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 13.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.