Cleveland State beats Detroit Mercy 77-65, hands Titans 24th straight loss

DETROIT (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 27 points and Cleveland State beat Detroit Mercy 77-65 on Thursday night, handing the Titans their 24th straight loss dating to last season.
Enaruna also added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Vikings (14-9, 7-5 Horizon League). Jayson Woodrich scored 10 points.
Jayden Stone scored 28 to lead the Titans (0-23, 0-12). Edoardo Del Cadia added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Marcus Tankersley scored 10.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
