Cleveland State defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 68-57, secures No. 2 seed for Horizon League Tournament

Smith also contributed five rebounds for the Vikings (20-11, 14-6 Horizon League). Je'Shawn Stevenson scored 14 points, going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Tahj Staveskie shot 4 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Rasheed Bello finished with 20 points for the Mastodons (19-12, 12-8). Purdue Fort Wayne also got 12 points and two steals from Quinton Morton-Robertson. Eric Mulder also had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.