BreakingNews
'Unidentified object' downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Cleveland State defeats Youngstown State 81-78

news
1 hour ago
Led by Tae Williams' 20 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Youngstown State Penguins 81-78 on Sunday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tae Williams' 20 points helped Cleveland State defeat Youngstown State 81-78 on Sunday.

Williams also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (16-11, 11-5 Horizon League). Tristan Enaruna added 18 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Drew Lowder recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Penguins (20-7, 12-4) were led in scoring by Brandon Rush, who finished with 20 points. Youngstown State also got 17 points from Dwayne Cohill. Adrian Nelson also put up 12 points and 19 rebounds. The loss snapped the Penguins' five-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Butler County Olympian Zach Apple retiring from competitive swimming
2
Super Bowl means a super surge in bets at local sportsbooks
3
People pack Spooky Nook Sports for first large tournament in facility
4
Fairfield Twp. woman caught on doorbell camera warning family of house...
5
Oxford’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top