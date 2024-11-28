Cleveland State faces Louisiana in Westwego, Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) vs. Cleveland State Vikings (3-2)
Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Louisiana in Westwego, Louisiana.
The Vikings are 3-2 in non-conference play. Cleveland State leads the Horizon with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 7.0.
Louisiana finished 19-14 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Ragin' Cajuns averaged 9.3 assists per game on 21.6 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
