Cleveland State faces Radford in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

The Cleveland State Vikings play the Radford Highlanders at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Radford Highlanders (2-2) vs. Cleveland State Vikings (1-3)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Radford in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Cleveland State went 23-13 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Vikings averaged 73.1 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

Radford finished 20-13 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Highlanders averaged 5.5 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

