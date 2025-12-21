Cleveland State hosts Dixon and Milwaukee

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays Cleveland State after Josh Dixon scored 24 points in Milwaukee's 88-87 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Vikings are 3-2 in home games. Cleveland State averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers are 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cleveland State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Cleveland State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayan Nessah is averaging 14.8 points and six rebounds for the Vikings. Chevalier Emery is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Seth Hubbard is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Danilo Jovanovich is averaging 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 3-7, averaging 80.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.