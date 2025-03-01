Cleveland State hosts Purdue Fort Wayne following Bello's 20-point outing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Cleveland State after Rasheed Bello scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 79-74 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Vikings have gone 12-4 at home. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 73.8 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Mastodons are 12-7 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks second in the Horizon League shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

Cleveland State's average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 15.3 more points per game (82.0) than Cleveland State allows (66.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Smith is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Bello is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 16.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Jalen Jackson is averaging 18.4 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.