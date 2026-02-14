Cleveland State hosts Wright State following Lipscomb's 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Wright State after Jaidon Lipscomb scored 21 points in Cleveland State's 85-68 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Vikings are 6-5 in home games. Cleveland State ranks eighth in the Horizon League in rebounding with 29.7 rebounds. Dayan Nessah paces the Vikings with 6.5 boards.

The Raiders are 11-4 in conference matchups. Wright State is sixth in the Horizon League with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Michael Imariagbe averaging 6.6.

Cleveland State is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Raiders square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nessah is averaging 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Lipscomb is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Solomon Callaghan is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 10.3 points. TJ Burch is averaging 13.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.