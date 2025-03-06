Cleveland State plays Northern Kentucky in Horizon League Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Vikings have gone 14-6 against Horizon League teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Cleveland State is fourth in the Horizon League with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Arnett averaging 3.0.

The Norse's record in Horizon League games is 12-9. Northern Kentucky is 9-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Cleveland State is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Cleveland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arnett is averaging 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trey Robinson is shooting 48.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Norse. Josh Dilling is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Norse: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.