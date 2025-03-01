Cleveland State plays Youngstown State following Perdue's 20-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits Youngstown State after Mickayla Perdue scored 20 points in Cleveland State's 81-46 win over the Wright State Raiders.

The Penguins are 8-6 in home games. Youngstown State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Vikings have gone 14-5 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State ranks third in the Horizon shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Youngstown State's average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State scores 13.1 more points per game (75.3) than Youngstown State allows (62.2).

The Penguins and Vikings square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewel Watkins is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 14.8 points. Malia Magestro is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Destiny Leo averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Perdue is shooting 44.1% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.