Cleveland State secures 66-64 victory against Robert Morris

Led by Tristan Enaruna's 28 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Robert Morris Colonials 66-64
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna had 28 points in Cleveland State's 66-64 win against Robert Morris on Sunday.

Enaruna was 11-of-19 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (13-9, 6-5 Horizon League). Jayson Woodrich scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Tujautae Williams shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Markeese Hastings led the way for the Colonials (8-13, 4-6) with 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Josh Corbin added 15 points and five assists for Robert Morris. In addition, Jackson Last had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

