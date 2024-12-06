Cleveland State Vikings face the IU Indianapolis Jaguars on 4-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State seeks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against IU Indianapolis.

The Vikings have gone 3-0 in home games. Cleveland State is the Horizon leader with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 9.0.

The Jaguars are 0-1 in Horizon play. IU Indianapolis is 1-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cleveland State averages 78.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 79.0 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis averages 63.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 65.5 Cleveland State allows to opponents.

The Vikings and Jaguars face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickayla Perdue is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Vikings.

Shania Nichols-Vannett is averaging 11.9 points for the Jaguars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.