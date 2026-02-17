Cleveland State visits Youngstown State after Emery's 30-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits Youngstown State after Chevalier Emery scored 30 points in Cleveland State's 102-90 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Penguins have gone 8-5 at home. Youngstown State ranks fifth in the Horizon League in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Cris Carroll paces the Penguins with 5.1 boards.

The Vikings are 6-10 in Horizon League play. Cleveland State has a 6-13 record against opponents above .500.

Youngstown State is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, the same percentage Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Vikings face off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Penguins. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dayan Nessah is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Vikings. Jaidon Lipscomb is averaging 15.4 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 82.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.