Cleveland takes home win streak into matchup with Atlanta

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Cleveland comes into a matchup with Atlanta after winning five straight home games

Atlanta Hawks (15-19, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (20-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -1

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Atlanta aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers are 13-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland averages 107.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Hawks are 9-12 in conference games. Atlanta is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring 8.3 fast break points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting on Oct. 23, with Ricky Rubio scoring 23 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 19.5 points and 7.3 assists. Kevin Love is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Trae Young is averaging 27.3 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 114.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.2 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 109.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), RJ Nembhard Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Darius Garland: out (health protocols), Jarrett Allen: out (conditioning).

Hawks: Gorgui Dieng: out (health protocols), Malik Ellison: out (health protocols), De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (health and safety protocols), John Collins: out (health and safety protocols), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (health protocols), Danilo Gallinari: out (health and safety protocols), Delon Wright: out (health protocols), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: out (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Kevin Huerter: out (health protocols), Sharife Cooper: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

