Cleveland takes home win streak into matchup with New Orleans

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Cavaliers take on New Orleans.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-0 in home games. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 54.0 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 12.8.

The Pelicans are 1-6 in road games. New Orleans is fourth in the Western Conference with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Missi averaging 3.0.

The 123.3 points per game the Cavaliers score are 8.8 more points than the Pelicans give up (114.5). The Cavaliers average 103.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 111.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 25.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Cavaliers.

Jose Alvarado is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Pelicans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 122.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 103.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Dean Wade: day to day (ankle), Isaac Okoro: day to day (ankle).

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), CJ McCollum: day to day (thigh), Herbert Jones: out (shoulder ), Dejounte Murray: out (hand), Jose Alvarado: out (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins: out (back).

