Cleveland takes on conference foe Atlanta

By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Cleveland takes on Atlanta in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams

Atlanta Hawks (1-0, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (0-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

LINE: Cavaliers -8

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces Cleveland for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Cleveland went 16-26 in Eastern Conference action and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.4 last season.

Atlanta finished 41-31 overall and 24-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Hawks shot 46.8% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (right hip), Darius Garland: out (left ankle).

Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: day to day (shoulder), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

