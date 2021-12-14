Cleveland takes on Houston, seeks 5th straight win

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 18.9 points and 7.5 assists. Jarrett Allen is averaging 20.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Christian Wood is averaging 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Garrison Mathews is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 111.8 points, 46.1 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.0 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee).

Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Danuel House Jr.: out (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh).

