Cleveland takes on Miami, looks to stop 4-game slide

news | 13 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Cleveland looks to stop its four-game losing streak when the Cavaliers take on Miami

Cleveland Cavaliers (17-31, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (25-24, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland looks to break its four-game slide with a victory against Miami.

The Heat are 15-15 in Eastern Conference games. Miami averages 42.7 rebounds per game and is 13-6 when outrebounding opponents.

The Cavaliers are 13-13 in conference matchups. Cleveland is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won the last meeting 113-98 on March 16. Jimmy Butler scored 28 points to help lead Miami to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Butler is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is shooting 53.4% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Isaiah Hartenstein leads the Cavaliers with 10.5 rebounds and averages 8.5 points. Isaac Okoro is shooting 48.8% and averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 104.7 points, 44 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 45.0% shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 100.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: KZ Okpala: out (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: out (undisclsoed).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (illness), Jarrett Allen: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

