Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cleveland takes on New Orleans, looks for 5th straight home win

news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
Cleveland will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Cavaliers take on New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (18-31, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-20, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -9.5; over/under is 212.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Cavaliers take on New Orleans.

The Cavaliers have gone 15-9 in home games. Cleveland ranks second in the NBA allowing only 102.5 points per game while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Pelicans are 7-18 on the road. New Orleans is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 108-104 in the last matchup on Dec. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is scoring 19.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 16.1 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Devonte' Graham is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 14 points and 4.5 assists. Herbert Jones is shooting 54.3% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 106.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: day to day (ankle), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (illness), Josh Hart: day to day (knee), Trey Murphy III: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Skyline restaurant to open in Springfield
2
Auditor Roger Reynolds’ legal troubles won’t sidetrack him
3
Downtown Middletown is site of ‘A Bachelor’s Valentine’ movie filming
4
TV ‘Shark Tank’ competitors who are Miami University grads ink...
5
Former Springfield, Alabama football player arrested
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top