Cleveland takes on New Orleans, looks for 5th straight home win

The Pelicans are 7-18 on the road. New Orleans is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 108-104 in the last matchup on Dec. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is scoring 19.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 16.1 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Devonte' Graham is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 14 points and 4.5 assists. Herbert Jones is shooting 54.3% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 106.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: day to day (ankle), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (illness), Josh Hart: day to day (knee), Trey Murphy III: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.