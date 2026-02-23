Cleveland takes on New York, seeks 6th straight home win

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -3; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Cavaliers play New York.

The Cavaliers have gone 22-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 15.4 fast break points per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 4.2.

The Knicks are 25-14 in conference games. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 111.8 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Cavaliers' 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Knicks give up. The Knicks average 117.5 points per game, 2.1 more than the 115.4 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 126-124 on Dec. 25, with Jalen Brunson scoring 34 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 25.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mikal Bridges is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 23.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 122.8 points, 43.9 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.