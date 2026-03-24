Cleveland takes on Orlando, seeks 4th straight win

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -10; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Cavaliers take on Orlando.

The Cavaliers are 28-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 28.3 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 8.0.

The Magic have gone 24-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 32.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 7.2.

The Cavaliers score 119.0 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 114.5 the Magic allow. The Magic are shooting 46.3% from the field, which equals what the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Magic won the last meeting 128-122 on March 11. Desmond Bane scored 35 points to help lead the Magic to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Harden is averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Bane is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 119.5 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr.: out (groin), Jaylon Tyson: out (toe), Tyrese Proctor: day to day (quadricep), Jarrett Allen: out (knee).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Jalen Suggs: day to day (illness), Anthony Black: out (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.