Cleveland takes on Utah, looks to halt 4-game skid

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland aims to break its four-game skid with a victory over Utah.

The Jazz have gone 9-27 at home. Utah has a 5-8 record in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers have gone 26-9 away from home. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 112.2 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Jazz's 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 47.3% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Jazz. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 17.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 1-9, averaging 112.0 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: day to day (foot), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (personal), KJ Martin: day to day (elbow), John Collins: out (ankle), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Jaden Springer: day to day (back).

Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.