dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cleveland takes on Washington, seeks 5th straight victory

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Cleveland looks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Washington

Washington Wizards (7-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into a matchup with Washington as winners of four straight games.

Cleveland finished 16-26 in Eastern Conference action and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 51.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Washington went 34-38 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Wizards averaged 116.6 points per game last season, 52.8 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out (knee), Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: day to day (hamstring).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Davis Bertans: day to day (left ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Cassius Winston: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Mason mother of 5 killed in fiery Clermont County crash
2
Astroworld tragedy evokes memories of The Who Concert tragedy
3
Springfield mother’s slaying featured on true-crime TV show
4
First Clark County children 5-11 get COVID vaccine: ‘Today has filled...
5
Firefighters save 2 dogs in fire that destroys Springfield Twp. house
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top