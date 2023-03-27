Cleveland takes road win streak into matchup with Atlanta

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Hawks defeated the Cavaliers 136-119 in their last meeting on Feb. 25. Young led the Hawks with 34 points, and Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 26.6 points and 10 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.4 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 123.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 113.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Raul Neto: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.