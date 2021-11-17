Cleveland transit cop who shoved man off platform charged

Video footage shows the interaction happened quickly and that Rivera and another officer prevented the man from immediately climbing back up onto the platform even though trains were active on that track.

Rivera wrote two citations for the man after he shoved him, but prosecutors later dropped the charges after a psychologist found the man was not competent to stand trial because of mental illness.

Rivera was not fired or suspended because he signed an agreement with RTA that he would be fired if he “makes another mistake,” in the next year, the news outlet reported. Former RTA Police Chief Michael Gettings called Rivera's actions “unacceptable” and “inappropriate.”