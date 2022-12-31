Cleveland visits Chicago following LaVine's 43-point showing

The Cavaliers are 5-3 against Central Division teams. Cleveland averages 111.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 128-96 on Oct. 23, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 32 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and five assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 22.9 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 116.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr.: out (ankle), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Robin Lopez: day to day (illness), Evan Mobley: day to day (ankle), Cedi Osman: day to day (back), Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Darius Garland: day to day (thumb), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.