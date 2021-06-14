Cleveland's 'boy mayor' in 1970s announces another bid

Kucinich drew attention as the youngest big-city mayor in the U.S. after his election in 1977. He survived a recall attempt after refusing to sell Cleveland's municipal power plant, a move that plunged the city into default. Future Ohio governor and U.S. Senator George Voinovich defeated Kucinich in the 1979 mayor's race.

Kucinich was elected to the first of his eight congressional terms in 1996. He was defeated in the 2012 Democratic primary by Rep. Marcy Kaptur after Ohio's congressional districts were redrawn.

He twice ran for president and lost a Democratic primary bid for Ohio governor in 2018.

Consistently rated as one of the most liberal House members, Kucinich as a Fox News pundit praised President Donald Trump and claimed the “deep state” inside the U.S. intelligence community was working to undermine Trump's presidency. Kucinich also has drawn criticism for his support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.