Clippers face the Cavaliers on 3-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Cleveland.

The Clippers are 23-10 on their home court. Los Angeles is 4-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 26-6 on the road. Cleveland scores 122.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Clippers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%). The Cavaliers average 16.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Clippers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Nicolas Batum is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 114.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 120.4 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kris Dunn: out (knee), Jordan Miller: out (hip).

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.