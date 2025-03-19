Clippers rally past Cavaliers 132-119, handing East leaders a second straight loss

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers their second straight loss, 132-119
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell, right, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell, right, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
news
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers their second straight loss, 132-119 on Tuesday night.

Ivica Zubac had 28 points and 20 rebounds and James Harden added 22 points and nine assists in the Clippers’ fourth straight victory.

Max Strus scored a season-high 24 points for the Cavs, whose 16-game winning streak ended Sunday against Orlando. Their NBA-best road record dropped to 26-7 after they led by 12 in a 45-point first quarter.

Donovan Mitchell had 18 points and 11 assists and Evan Mobley scored 17 points in his return from a one-game absence with a foot contusion.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: Despite losing two in a row for the first time since Jan. 22-25 when they dropped three straight, they still have a comfortable lead in the East with less a month left in the regular season.

Clippers: Playing without injured coach Tyronn Lue for the fourth time recently, they clawed back from a 12-point deficit early to pull off one of their biggest wins of the season. They'll need that kind of scrappy mindset to hang on to a playoff spot.

Key moment

The Clippers put together a 20-3 run over the end of the third and start of the fourth, turning a one-point back-and-forth into a 12-point lead in the final quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored seven in the spurt and finished with 20 points off the bench.

Key stat

The Clippers controlled the boards, 49-29, and the Cavs were 17 of 26 from the free-throw line.

Up next

The Cavaliers visit Sacramento on Wednesday to finish a back-to-back. The Clippers host Memphis on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, right, reaches for a rebound as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus presses him during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, top, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell, right, shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Clippers head coach, left, looks over at Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, left, passes the ball as Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Southern California women's basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb chats during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Cedarville gets $1M grant to help students in STEMM programs
2
Cincinnati man killed in Middletown crash
3
Middletown man accused on 20 counts of possessing child porn
4
LocalMotive to be on Hamilton streets later this year
5
Butler County sees large spike in suspected fatal drug ODs in past week