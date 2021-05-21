dayton-daily-news logo
CMU quarterback released from hospital weeks after shooting

A Central Michigan University quarterback is leaving a hospital, nearly a month after being shot at an apartment building in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A Central Michigan University quarterback said he was leaving a hospital Friday, nearly a month after being shot at an apartment building.

John Keller posted online photos of himself with staff at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

“Very thankful to be heading home today. ... Thank you Hurley for saving my life,” Keller said on Twitter.

He and another man were shot on April 24 when someone got a gun from a vehicle during a fight at an apartment complex in Mount Pleasant, police said.

Keller, a native of Canton, Ohio, sat out the 2020 season after transferring to CMU. He also attended Pearl River Community College in Mississippi and the University of Cincinnati.

