Coastal Carolina tips off season at home against Miami (OH)

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers start the season at home against the Miami (OH) RedHawks
news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Miami (OH) in the season opener.

Coastal Carolina went 23-9 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Chanticleers averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 29.7% from behind the arc last season.

Miami (OH) went 19-12 overall with a 9-5 record on the road a season ago. The RedHawks averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 27.0 in the paint, 19.0 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

