Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Coburn scores 20 to lead St. John's past Xavier 81-66

news
1 hour ago
Tareq Coburn had a season-high 20 points as St. John’s defeated Xavier 81-66

NEW YORK (AP) — Tareq Coburn had a season-high 20 points as St. John's defeated Xavier 81-66 on Wednesday night.

Coburn shot 5 for 7 from behind the arc and added three blocks.

Julian Champagnie had 19 points and eight rebounds for St. John's (16-13, 8-10 Big East Conference). Posh Alexander added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Aaron Wheeler had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Colby Jones had 13 points for the Musketeers (17-12, 7-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Jack Nunge added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Johnson had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
2
Medical helicopter called to crash between motorcycle, car in Clark...
3
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...
4
New trial for New Carlisle teen convicted as adult in deadly stabbing...
5
Demolition of Cleveland-Cliffs stack takes less than one minute
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top