Cochran's 18 lead Toledo past Louisiana 87-78

Led by Tyler Cochran's 18 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 87-78
28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cochran's 18 points helped Toledo defeat Louisiana 87-78 on Saturday night.

Cochran went 8 of 12 from the field for the Rockets (2-0). Ra'Heim Moss scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Sonny Wilson shot 7 of 11 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Themus Fulks led the Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and five assists. Kentrell Garnett added 14 points, five assists and two steals for Louisiana. Kobe Julien also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Toledo's next game is Tuesday against Wright State on the road. Louisiana hosts Louisiana College on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

