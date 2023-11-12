Cochran's 18 lead Toledo past Louisiana 87-78

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cochran's 18 points helped Toledo defeat Louisiana 87-78 on Saturday night.
Cochran went 8 of 12 from the field for the Rockets (2-0). Ra'Heim Moss scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Sonny Wilson shot 7 of 11 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.
Themus Fulks led the Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and five assists. Kentrell Garnett added 14 points, five assists and two steals for Louisiana. Kobe Julien also had 12 points.
NEXT UP
Toledo's next game is Tuesday against Wright State on the road. Louisiana hosts Louisiana College on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Oxford tennis player, 91, retains top ranking in Super Senior World...
2
Bank to close 3 branches locally among 12 planned closures in Ohio
3
Englewood man killed while walking near I-75 ramp in Middletown
4
Kings Island’s WinterFest will have 2 million more lights this year
5
Voters renew property tax levy to benefit Cincinnati Zoo