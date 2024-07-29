Cody Bellinger reinstated from injured list by Cubs

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Monday’s game at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Monday's game at Cincinnati.

The Cubs announced the move less than an hour before the first pitch. Earlier Monday, manager Craig Counsell said Bellinger was still days away from being reinstated.

Bellinger went on the IL on July 11 with a broken left middle finger.

The 29-year-old Bellinger is hitting .269 with nine homers and 37 RBIs in 79 games. From June 18 until July 10, when he was hit by a pitch from Baltimore's Cionel Pérez, Bellinger batted .303 (23-for-76) with five RBIs and 12 runs scored in 20 games.

The Cubs had won five of six before Bellinger was injured. They are now struggling to remain in the NL wild-card race.

