Cohill carries Youngstown State over Green Bay 63-50

news
47 minutes ago
Dwayne Cohill had 18 points as Youngstown State got past Green Bay 63-50

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill posted 18 points as Youngstown State topped Green Bay 63-50 on Thursday night.

Michael Akuchie had 13 points and seven rebounds for Youngstown State (11-10, 5-6 Horizon League). William Dunn added 11 points and eight rebounds. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 10 points.

Japannah Kellogg III and Kamari McGee each had 10 points for the Phoenix (4-15, 3-7). Cade Meyer had 10 rebounds.

The Penguins improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. Youngstown State defeated Green Bay 82-58 on Dec. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

