dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cohill scores 23, Youngstown State beats Robert Morris 78-56

news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
Led by Dwayne Cohill's 23 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Robert Morris Colonials 78-56

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had 23 points in Youngstown State's 78-56 win over Robert Morris on Thursday night.

Cohill added seven assists and three steals for the Penguins (11-5). Brandon Rush scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added three blocks. Malek Green shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Enoch Cheeks finished with 16 points for the Colonials (7-9). Stephaun Walker added 11 points for Robert Morris. In addition, Kahliel Spear finished with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Local psychiatrist: If you’re struggling with mental health after MNF...
2
On this date: Dayton’s Memorial Hall opened today in 1910
3
Some agencies see overwhelming amount of applications for COVID-19...
4
‘All this is about investing in America’s heartland:’ Biden praises...
5
Fairfield manufacturer to expand with technology center, 75 new jobs
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top