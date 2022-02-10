Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cohill scores 24 to lift Youngstown State over Oakland 78-71

news
49 minutes ago
Dwayne Cohill had 24 points as Youngstown State defeated Oakland 78-71

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had 24 points as Youngstown State defeated Oakland 78-71 on Wednesday night.

Tevin Olison had 19 points for Youngstown State (15-10, 9-6 Horizon League), which won its fifth straight game. Myles Hunter added 12 points and Michael Akuchie had 10 rebounds.

Jamal Cain had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (16-8, 9-4). Jalen Moore added 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Blake Lampman had 10 points.

The Penguins leveled the season series against the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland defeated Youngstown State 87-72 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Butler Co. Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on bribery, corruption...
2
Assurant sees continued growth in 2021, reported net income of $613.5...
3
Crews rupture natural gas line, cause major leak in downtown...
4
Cedarville athletic training student, graduate help Bengals during...
5
Two men accused in Springfield mass shooting, robbery in June plead not...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top