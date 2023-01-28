Cohill scores 25, leads Youngstown State over Oakland 77-73

Cohill added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Penguins (16-6, 8-3 Horizon League). Brandon Rush tossed in 12 points and Adrian Nelson scored 11.

The Golden Grizzlies (9-13, 7-4) were led by Jalen Moore's 27 points and eight assists. Keaton Hervey added 12 points and two steals, while Blake Lampman scored nine.