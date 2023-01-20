dayton-daily-news logo
Cohill scores 26 as Youngstown State beats Green Bay 86-70

30 minutes ago
Led by Dwayne Cohill's 26 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 86-70

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Dwayne Cohill scored 26 points as Youngstown State beat Green Bay 86-70 on Thursday night.

Cohill had three steals for the Penguins (15-5, 7-2 Horizon League). Malek Green added 17 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Adrian Nelson scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Phoenix (2-18, 1-8) were led in scoring by Brock Heffner, who finished with 24 points. Green Bay also got 17 points and six rebounds from Garren Davis. In addition, Clarence Cummings III finished with 14 points. The Phoenix extended their losing streak to 10 in a row.

These two teams both play Saturday. Youngstown State visits Milwaukee while Green Bay hosts Robert Morris.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

