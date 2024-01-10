Cole Perfetti scores twice as Jets win seventh straight, crush Blue Jackets 5-0

Hellebuyck recorded his second shutout of the season and 34th of his career. He is 11-0-2 in his past 13 games, the longest unbeaten streak for a goaltender in franchise history.

Winnipeg, which began a four-game homestand, leads the league with 58 points. Its seven-game winning streak ties the franchise record set in March/April 2017.

Daniil Tarasov stopped 18 shots for Columbus.

Jets leading scorer Mark Scheifele left the game with 13:27 remaining in the third period after a point shot by Morrissey was deflected and hit him on the right side of the head in front of the net. Scheifele crouched in pain and held his head as he went off the ice to the dressing room and didn’t return.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 following the second.

Dillon tied his 2013-14 career high for goals with his sixth of the season at 3:12 of the opening period.

Scheifele’s assist was the 400th of his career and extended his point streak to four games with two goals and three helpers.

Perfetti extended his goal-scoring streak to three consecutive games at 10:50 of the second period.

Morrissey’s slap shot three minutes later made it 3-0.

Perfetti scored his second of the game at 3:34 of the third and Vilardi made it 5-0 on the power play at 9:29.

