Cole rocked as Yanks lose ground in 11-1 loss to Indians

Cole (15-8) matched his 2021 high for earned runs and gae up 10 hits for the first time since June 30, 2017, with Pittsburgh. Cleveland went 5 for 11 against his four-seam fastball, and his ERA rose to 3.03 and the Yankees dropped to 15-13 in his starts this year.

Cole was so frustrated that during a third-inning mound visit with pitching coach Matt Blake, he turned and saw the scoreboard showed Toronto and Boston leading, then was caught by a television micriphone uttering a profanity.

Cole was making his second start since cutting short an appearance because of a tight hamstring. He hit Bradley Zimmer near a knee with an 0-2 pitch leading off and gave up two-run hits to Harold Ramirez on soft contact, an opposite-field single down the first-base line in the first and a bloop that fell between center field Aaron Judge and left fielder Brett Gardner in a three-run third.

Cole is to pitch Friday in Boston and the following Wednesday in Toronto, setting him up to pitch in the regular-season finale against Tampa Bay or a wild card game.

New York grounded into two more double plays and with 143 is second in the major leagues, one behind Washington. The Yankees made two more errors and are fourth in the big leagues with 94.

Roberto Pérez added an RBI single — Cole crouched and hung his head in frustration — and homered.

Yu Cheng contributed an RBI single in the seventh after third baseman DJ LeMahieu allowed Myles Straw’s grounder to go under his glove. Cleveland scored its final run when first baseman Anthony Rizzo fumbled a grounder by Ernie Clement for an error.

Cleveland rookie Eli Morgan (3-7) allowed one run and six hits in six innings.

FAMILY CONNECTION

Morgan’s father David has a connection to the Yankees. His father is the vice president of digital sports of Sinclair Broadcast group, which owns the YES Network.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (strained right shoulder) threw 57 pitches in 3 1/3 innings in a minor league rehabilitation appearance for Double-A Akron. Bieber has been on the injured list since June 14.

Yankees: LF Joey Gallo (neck tightness) was held out of the lineup. ... RHP Jamison Taillon (right ankle tendon) will throw another bullpen in a few days and that could be followed by a minor league rehab appearance. … RHP Luis Severino (Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020) could be activated Monday. … IF/OF Miguel Andújar (strained left wrist) started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

UP NEXT:

Indians: RHP Triston McKenzie (5-6, 4.28 ERA) starts the opener of a doubleheader against Kansas City Monday. Cleveland did not name a start for the nightcap.

Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (2-2, 2.60) opposes Texas RHP A.J. Alexy (2-0, 3.68) in the opener of a three-game series Monday.

Caption Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer, right, dives safely into third base as New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu tries to tag him out in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Caption Cleveland Indians' Harold Ramirez, right, walks off the field after crashing into the wall while attempting to catch a home run by New York Yankees' Gio Urshela in the third inning of a baseball game. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Caption Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer, right, dives safely into first base as New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo tries to tag him out in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez