Cole scores season-high 24 to lead UConn over Xavier 80-72

Cole drained 5 of 7 3-point shots and had seven assists — both season highs. UConn was 11 of 26 from distance and had 21 assists on 28 baskets.

Tyrese Martin had 15 points and nine rebounds for UConn (9-5, 6-5 Big East Conference). Isaiah Whaley added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Tyler Polley had 10 points.