College bans, expels 20 students in fraternity hazing death

Foltz died after drinking an entire bottle of bourbon and could not walk on his own afterward, according to the findings from a law firm hired by the university.

The investigation said the fraternity members who organized the event were well aware of how dangerous it could be, going as far as setting up trash cans for vomiting and telling pledges to let professors know they likely would not be in class the next day.

The report found no evidence that the pledges were required to drink the entire bottle. But it said there was a tradition of new members finishing or attempting to finish a bottle and Foltz was under the impression he needed to do so as part of the pledge process.

Foltz’s parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the fraternity and several of its members. The university expelled the fraternity and said it would never again be recognized on campus.

The university on Friday also released a broad plan to crack down on hazing, hire a hazing prevention coordinator and work more closely with law enforcement.