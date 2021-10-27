College Picks: Big Ten in spotlight with 3 pivotal matchups

Still to come over the last five weeks in the Big Ten East is Michigan at Penn State (Nov. 13); Michigan State at Ohio State (Nov. 20); and Ohio State at Michigan and Penn State at Michigan State on Thanksgiving weekend.

There is a big game in the West Division, too.

No. 9 Iowa, which hasn't played since being upset by Purdue, visits Wisconsin. Despite their struggles, the Badgers (4-3) are still very much in control of their road to the Big Ten championship game. The game matches two top-10 defenses and two offense that are ... limited.

The picks with lines provide by FanDuel Sportsbook:

THURSDAY

Troy (plus 17 1/2) at No. 24 Coastal Carolina

Chants looking to rebound from their first regular-season loss since 2019 ... COASTAL CAROLINA 48-24.

SATURDAY

No. 1 Georgia (minus 14 1/2) vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Florida

Will Gators coach Dan Mullen turn the offense over to freshman QB Anthony Richardson? ... GEORGIA 28—17.

No. 2 Cincinnati (minus 24 1/2) at Tulane

After a grinder against Navy, Bearcats get back to the blowouts ... CINCINNATI 45-17.

Texas Tech (plus 19 1/2) at No. 4 Oklahoma

Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells earlier this week with Red Raiders a victory away from bowl eligibility, but the toughest part of the schedule still ahead ... OKLAHOMA 45-24.

No. 20 Penn State (plus 18 1/2) at No. 5 Ohio State

Buckeyes have scored at least 50 in four straight games; the only Big Ten team to have five straight 50-plus games was Michigan in 1903 ... OHIO STATE 35-20.

No. 6 Michigan (minus 4 1/2) at No. 8 Michigan State

That 7-0 start won't mean much for Jim Harbaugh if he falls to 0-2 against Spartans coach Mel Tucker ... MICHIGAN 26-20.

Colorado (plus 23 1/4) at No. 7 Oregon

Buffs have the worst offense in the Pac-12 at 4.24 yards per play. Have fun dealing with Ducks DE Kayvon Thibodeaux ... OREGON 31-10.

No. 9 Iowa (plus 3 1/2) at Wisconsin

The 36 1/2 points total from the bookmakers is the lowest on the schedule this week by four points; This game should be played in the snow for the full #B1G effect ... WISCONSIN 18-15.

No. 10 Mississippi (plus 2 1/2) at No. 18 Auburn

Tigers have won five straight meetings and have not lost at home to the Rebels since 2012 ... OLE MISS 31-28.

North Carolina (plus 3 1/2) at No. 11 Notre Dame

Irish will be missing All-America safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) ... NOTRE DAME 28-23.

No. 12 Kentucky (minus 1 1/2) at Mississippi State

Mike Leach's Bulldogs have thrown the most passes in the SEC (404); the Wildcats have thrown the second-fewest (184) ... MISSISSIPPI STATE 23-21.

Duke (plus 16 1/4) at No. 13 Wake Forest

Demon Deacons have yet to be held under 35 points during their 7-0 start ... WAKE FOREST 42-21.

Kansas (plus 30 1/2) at No. 15 Oklahoma State.

Jayhawks have lost 16 straight Big 12 games ... OKLAHOMA STATE 35-10.

Texas (plus 2 1/2) at No. 16 Baylor

Charlie Strong's first season as Texas coach: 6-7. Tom Herman's first season as Texas coach: 7-6. Can Steve Sarkisian, already with three losses, break the trend? ... BAYLOR 28-24.

Miami (plus 9 1/2) at No. 17 Pittsburgh

Just when folks start getting excited about the Panthers, things tend to go sideways; How about this time? ... PITT 28-20.

No. 19 SMU (plus 1/2) at Houston

No. 2 defense in the AAC (Houston) vs. the No. 2 offense (SMU) ... HOUSTON 27-24.

Fresno State (plus 1 1./2) at No. 21 San Diego State

Best teams in the Mountain West square off ... SAN DIEGO STATE 23-21.

No. 22 Iowa State (minus 6 1/2) at West Virginia

Cyclones have won three straight meetings by an average of 25 points ... IOWA STATE 34-17, BEST BET.

Virginia (plus 2 1/2) at No. 25 BYU

Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall faces his former team from the first time ... VIRGINIA 38-35.

TWITTER REQUESTS

UCLA (plus 6 1/2) at Utah — @bkbeban

Utes can grab a commanding position in the Pac-12 South with a victory ... UTAH 35-31.

Purdue (plus 7 1/2) at Nebraska — @seanfrommelt

If the Huskers (3-5) are going to get bowl eligible, this is pretty much a must-win ... NEBRASKA 28-23.

Florida State (plus 9 1/2) at Clemson — @ZeusTX81

Tigers have won five straight meetings, but they have yet to score 20 points in regulation against an FBS team ... CLEMSON 24-14.

Boise State (minus 2 1/2) at Colorado State — @shawn_bubba

Broncos are 10-0 against the Rams since joining the Mountain West ... BOISE STATE 26-21.

Last week: 17-4 straight; 14-7 against the spread.

Season: 121-60 straight; 102-79 against the spread.

