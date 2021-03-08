College student dies, frat suspended after alleged hazing

In a statement released Sunday night, attorney Sean Alto called the death of Stone Foltz, 20, of Delaware, Ohio, “a tragedy.” Alto said the business major's family was “gathering all of the facts leading to his untimely death” and had agreed to donate his organs to others.

The university placed the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on interim suspension and was working with law enforcement investigating what the fraternity’s parent organization called “an alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event” that left officials “horrified and outraged.”