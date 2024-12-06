Collins scores 16, Wenzel 15 and TCU rallies to beat Xavier 76-72 in Big 12/Big East Battle game

41 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Frankie Collins scored 16 points, Brendan Wenzel added 15 and TCU beat Xavier 76-72 in a Big 12/Big East Battle game on Thursday night.

Collins also had a game-high seven rebounds plus five assists while Wenzel hit a trio of 3-pointers for the Horned Frogs (5-3). Ernest Udeh Jr. added 13 points and Trazarien White and Micha Robinson had 10 each.

Ryan Conwell scored 17 points to lead Xavier (7-2), though it come on 6-of-18 shooting, including 4 of 13 on 3-point attempts. Zach Freemantle added 16 points and Dailyn Swain 12.

TCU led nearly the entire first half, going up 37-29 at halftime. The Musketeers took their first lead of the second half with 12 minutes to go. There were seven lead changes after that before TCU went on a 9-0 run with 1:21 remaining.

Wenzel started the decisive run by tying the game with two free throws, Vasean Allette, who started in place of Noah Reynolds (wrist), scored off a steal by Udeh for the lead and then made his own steal, was fouled and sank two free throws with 46 seconds to go. David Punch blocked Dayvion McKnight at the hoop leading to another Collins free throw before Udeh's emphatic dunk completed the run.

Xavier missed three shots and turned the ball over twice during TCU's run before Swain hit a 3-pointer at game's end.

TCU will host Vanderbilt in a neutral site game at Dickies Arena while Xavier is home against Morgan State on Tuesday.

