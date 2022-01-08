Colorado defender Auston Trusty added to US training camp

The 23-year-old has played for youth national teams but not the senior national team. He was invited to coach Gregg Berhalter's first training camp in January 2019 but did not appear in matches against Panama and Costa Rica, then didn't return until last month's camp. He was not used in the 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

His addition raises the total to 20 players training in Phoenix through Jan. 21, a camp that will include closed-door scrimmages. Some will join Europe-based players when they report to Columbus, Ohio, for a Jan. 27 World Cup qualifier against El Salvador.