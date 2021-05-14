dayton-daily-news logo
X

Colorado hosts Cincinnati following Gonzalez's strong showing

news | 49 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Colorado looks to follow up a dominant outing by Thursday starter Chi Chi Gonzalez

Cincinnati Reds (17-18, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-24, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (4-2, 2.00 ERA, .75 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (1-4, 5.49 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -111, Reds -104; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Chi Chi Gonzalez. Gonzalez pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with two strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Rockies are 12-10 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .301.

The Reds have gone 7-11 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .371.

The Rockies won the last meeting 13-8. Chi Chi Gonzalez earned his second victory and Josh Fuentes went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Colorado. Luis Castillo took his fifth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 17 extra base hits and is batting .269.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with nine home runs and has 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .246 batting average, 6.08 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top